WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 1,670 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.3% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after buying an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,003,000 after buying an additional 1,272,637 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,416,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,250,000 after purchasing an additional 497,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 55.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,395,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,913,000 after purchasing an additional 496,791 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VIG traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $179.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,551. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.81. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $183.52. The stock has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

