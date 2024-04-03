WealthShield Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,137 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 3.3% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. WealthShield Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $19,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Schoolcraft Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.79. 2,899,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,730,104. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $39.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

