Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on May 1st

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th.

Waterstone Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Waterstone Financial Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.55. Waterstone Financial has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $15.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.23. The stock has a market cap of $233.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Waterstone Financial

Institutional Trading of Waterstone Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 10.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 88.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,561 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 27.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,405 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 1,943.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,078 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares during the last quarter. 62.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Waterstone Financial

(Get Free Report)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.