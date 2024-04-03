Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th.

Waterstone Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years.

Waterstone Financial Price Performance

Shares of Waterstone Financial stock opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average of $12.23. The company has a market cap of $233.98 million, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.59. Waterstone Financial has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $15.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Waterstone Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,113,021 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,526,000 after purchasing an additional 49,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 681,766 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after acquiring an additional 30,027 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,493,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 407,636 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 378,976 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. 62.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waterstone Financial

(Get Free Report)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

Further Reading

