Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th.

Waterstone Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Waterstone Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.59. Waterstone Financial has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average of $12.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Waterstone Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waterstone Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 10.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 88.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,561 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 27.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,405 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 1,943.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,078 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares during the last quarter. 62.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.