Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 43,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in Waste Management by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 18,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank increased its stake in Waste Management by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in Waste Management by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 173,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,094,000 after buying an additional 7,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WM. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.57.

Shares of WM traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.10. 1,543,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,295. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $214.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.40. The firm has a market cap of $84.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.00%.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,242 shares of company stock worth $5,929,355 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

