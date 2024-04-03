Washburn Capital Management Inc. Purchases 11,176 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,176 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 16.5% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $258.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,563,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,388. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $200.20 and a 12 month high of $261.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.39 and its 200 day moving average is $233.32.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

