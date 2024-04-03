Washburn Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,547,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,419,000. David Kennon Inc lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,018,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $478.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,350,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,281,742. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $465.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $370.92 and a one year high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.