Washburn Capital Management Inc. Buys 587 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.2% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of LLY traded up $13.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $777.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,872,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,575. The company’s 50-day moving average is $742.32 and its 200-day moving average is $642.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $351.27 and a 52-week high of $800.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.10, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. DZ Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $700.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

