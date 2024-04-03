Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Gap Up to $32.71

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.71, but opened at $34.00. Warner Music Group shares last traded at $34.29, with a volume of 658,157 shares.

Separately, Redburn Atlantic raised Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.79.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 128.86%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 77.27%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 178,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

