Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,719 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,992.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,992.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $862,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,017 shares of company stock worth $3,344,741. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $266.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.62. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $162.00 and a 52-week high of $276.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

