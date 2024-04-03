Vistra (NYSE:VST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $73.24

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $73.24 and last traded at $72.48, with a volume of 1568105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on VST. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Vistra from $42.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Vistra Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($1.02). Vistra had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,508.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $5,114,019.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,030.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,404,397 over the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistra

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 458,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,597,000 after acquiring an additional 534,299 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

