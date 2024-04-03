VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from $14.50 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded VirTra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on VirTra from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTSI traded up $2.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.50 million, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.85. VirTra has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $15.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTSI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in VirTra by 303.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of VirTra during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in VirTra in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in VirTra during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in VirTra during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

