Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Down 2.7% After Insider Selling

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $9.32 and last traded at $9.36. 48,931 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,077,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

Specifically, EVP Phillip Pang sold 3,321 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $34,007.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,312.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Hanly sold 2,711 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $27,245.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,069 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,327,293.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,836 shares of company stock valued at $835,312 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.66. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.41.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.28. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 34.92% and a negative net margin of 713.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 274.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 96.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 258.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 69.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

Featured Stories

