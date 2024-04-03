VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund (LON:VOF) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund (LON:VOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share on Monday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

VOF stock opened at GBX 468 ($5.87) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 41.15, a quick ratio of 55.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £718.10 million, a PE ratio of -266.38 and a beta of 0.47. VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 413.77 ($5.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 475.50 ($5.97). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 455.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 451.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund

In related news, insider Huw Evans bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 460 ($5.77) per share, for a total transaction of £46,000 ($57,745.42). Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

