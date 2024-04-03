Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 378.47% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Shares of VERV stock opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $699.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.70. Verve Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average of $12.79.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 1,701.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

