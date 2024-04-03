Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $420.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $409.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $313.47 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $421.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.87.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total transaction of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at $23,755,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $577,409.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,242.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total transaction of $150,697.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,029 shares of company stock worth $7,989,227 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

See Also

