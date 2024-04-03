Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp reduced its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics makes up about 1.0% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $6,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Bank of America cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,348.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,348.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,278 shares of company stock worth $2,662,515. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.29. 218,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,454. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.96 and a fifty-two week high of $251.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 54.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.63.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 37.05%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.