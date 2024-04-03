Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Trading Down 3.8%

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.70. 1,073 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,602,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDRX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veradigm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 2,848.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 474,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,233,000 after buying an additional 458,287 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 652.8% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 234,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 202,999 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,516,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,024 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the third quarter worth approximately $825,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 16.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,375,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,488,000 after purchasing an additional 623,438 shares during the period.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

