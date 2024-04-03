Venturi Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 223,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,602,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,825,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 120,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 327.3% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 235,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,199,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 24.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,587,000 after acquiring an additional 235,502 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.78. The stock had a trading volume of 450,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,829. The company has a market capitalization of $100.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $166.84 and a one year high of $209.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MMC shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total transaction of $1,840,478.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,065.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total value of $1,840,478.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,065.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $438,138.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

