Venturi Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International Trading Up 0.8 %

LOGI stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.42. 39,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,800. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.81. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 23.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOGI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Logitech International

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $54,710.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,464.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 699 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $62,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,848 shares in the company, valued at $6,106,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $54,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,464.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,737. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Profile

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.