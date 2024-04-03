Venturi Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,508,000 after buying an additional 655,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,832,000 after purchasing an additional 236,744 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 879.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 222,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,231,000 after purchasing an additional 199,875 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 3,796.9% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 200,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,696,000 after purchasing an additional 195,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,841,000 after purchasing an additional 111,751 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $5.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,517.70. 50,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,810. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,063.02 and a 1 year high of $1,825.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,642.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,511.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $76.95 billion, a PE ratio of 77.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,806.15.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

