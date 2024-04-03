Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,829 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358,143 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,176,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 200.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,275,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.32. 565,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,003,906. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.25. The firm has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMB. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.09.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

