Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 27 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 3,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $3.23 on Wednesday, hitting $450.01. 96,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,369. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $108.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

