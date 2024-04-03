Venturi Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AFL. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 471.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.53. 139,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,221,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $63.08 and a 1 year high of $86.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

