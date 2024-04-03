Venturi Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Humana by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 19.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Humana

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:HUM traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $305.64. The stock had a trading volume of 395,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,151. The business’s 50 day moving average is $358.86 and its 200 day moving average is $439.88. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.23 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21. The stock has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $472.16.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

