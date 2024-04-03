Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 731 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 91,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 371.4% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,501,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $159,983.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,267.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $164.98. 235,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,550. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.88. The company has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.03 and a twelve month high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

