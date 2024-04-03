Venturi Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded down $3.18 on Wednesday, reaching $436.42. The company had a trading volume of 26,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,480. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $380.96 and a 52-week high of $488.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $466.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. As a group, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.11.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

