Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $904,000 Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.71. 1,161,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,815,876. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.77 and its 200 day moving average is $41.90. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $73.24.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($1.02). Vistra had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,508.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,285 shares of company stock worth $15,404,397. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VST. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VST

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.