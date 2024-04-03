Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $9.87 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.02. 727,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,827,208. The stock has a market cap of $233.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.80. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Argus cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

