Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Trading Down 1.2 %

CMI traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $292.39. 192,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,136,390. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $265.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.17. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $297.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $303.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at $19,545,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total value of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,545,052.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

