Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Universal Display in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.86.

Universal Display Price Performance

Shares of OLED stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $164.52. The stock had a trading volume of 18,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,752. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $125.98 and a 12-month high of $194.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.27 and a 200 day moving average of $169.10.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $158.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

About Universal Display

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.