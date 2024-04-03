Venturi Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,101 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STM. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 548.4% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 112.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 125.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STM stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $42.52. 1,286,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,597,531. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $55.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 8.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STM shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

