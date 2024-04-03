Venturi Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $100.07. The stock had a trading volume of 527,932 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

