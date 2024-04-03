Venturi Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,637 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,314,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,175 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,430,000 after acquiring an additional 158,816 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,641,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,973 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $91.22. 196,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,747. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.03. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $96.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

