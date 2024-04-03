Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 482 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 297.1% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 82.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE BTI traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.10. 1,297,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,806,521. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average of $30.44.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

British American Tobacco Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.7431 per share. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.