Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt University increased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 121.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,677 shares during the quarter. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Ventas were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTR. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ventas by 1.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 776,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,700,000 after buying an additional 9,194 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 25,442 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 55.9% in the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 882,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,727,000 after buying an additional 316,530 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Ventas by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Ventas by 315.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,218,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,598,000 after buying an additional 2,443,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on VTR. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.43.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.21. The stock had a trading volume of 517,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,984. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.28 and its 200 day moving average is $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of -392.06, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $50.99.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,636.21%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

