Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Vaxcyte from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PCVX

Insider Transactions at Vaxcyte

Institutional Trading of Vaxcyte

In related news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total transaction of $123,141.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,847.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total transaction of $123,141.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,847.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $485,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,456.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 109,577 shares of company stock valued at $7,426,315 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vaxcyte by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the first quarter worth $30,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $64.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.42 and its 200-day moving average is $59.97. Vaxcyte has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $82.04.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.93). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte will post -4.18 EPS for the current year.

About Vaxcyte

(Get Free Report

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.