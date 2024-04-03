Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.50.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Vaxcyte from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vaxcyte by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the first quarter worth $30,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $64.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.42 and its 200-day moving average is $59.97. Vaxcyte has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $82.04.
Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.93). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte will post -4.18 EPS for the current year.
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.
