Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 873,591 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 2,402,646 shares.The stock last traded at $161.33 and had previously closed at $161.18.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.05 and a 200 day moving average of $147.18. The company has a market cap of $113.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Value ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTV. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after buying an additional 459,949 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after acquiring an additional 231,256 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.