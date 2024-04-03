Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $362,000. Parkwood LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.15. 2,352,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,260,613. The company has a market cap of $363.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.32. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $200.20 and a twelve month high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

