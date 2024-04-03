Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Levy Wealth Management Group LLC

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 18.3% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $65,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $258.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,425,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,931. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $200.20 and a 12 month high of $261.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.32. The company has a market cap of $363.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

