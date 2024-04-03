Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is WoodTrust Financial Corp’s 9th Largest Position

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $19,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $258.18. 2,484,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,262,600. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $200.20 and a 1 year high of $261.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.