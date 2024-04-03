Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Corrigan Financial Inc.

Corrigan Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,112 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 7.5% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $24,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,083,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,022. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $60.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.