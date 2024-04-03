Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Increased by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,419,000. David Kennon Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,018,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 492.0% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 231,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,087,000 after purchasing an additional 192,332 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VOO stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $478.02. 4,315,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,281,742. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $370.92 and a twelve month high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

