Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 492.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,332 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 9.6% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $101,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $478.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,225,750. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $370.92 and a one year high of $483.23. The firm has a market cap of $382.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $465.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.84.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

