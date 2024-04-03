Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,075 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 0.60% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $90,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $253.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.75. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $262.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

