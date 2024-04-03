Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Washburn Capital Management Inc.

Washburn Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 88.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,747 shares during the quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

VB stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.43. The stock had a trading volume of 400,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,597. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $229.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.39. The company has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

