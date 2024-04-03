Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Holdings Decreased by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 0.9% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,533,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,344,000 after acquiring an additional 143,800 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% during the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 246,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,224,000 after acquiring an additional 102,215 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 76.4% during the third quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 15,425 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 241,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,894,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.82. 1,647,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,240,270. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.95. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $58.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.