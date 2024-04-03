Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt University trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,874,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 549,971 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 41.4% of Vanderbilt University’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $165,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $83.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,309,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,759,892. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.15. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

