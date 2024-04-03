Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 1.6% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,799,000 after purchasing an additional 19,366 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,239.5% during the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 68,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 63,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,335. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $121.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.82 and its 200-day moving average is $109.67. The firm has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

